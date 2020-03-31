Loading articles...

Pride Weekend in Toronto cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

A man holds a flag on a hockey stick during the Pride parade in Toronto on June 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Pride Weekend in Toronto has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Toronto has cancelled all events until June 30 and Pride Weekend was to be held from June 26 to 28.

In a statement, Pride Toronto said their team is working to deliver Pride celebrations in new, creative, and unique ways that ensure safety and physical distancing.

More to come

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 45 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 410 at Queen. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 52 minutes ago
Pesky low cloud is going to wait until after midnight to start clearing out in #Toronto. It leads us into a mainly…
Latest Weather
Read more