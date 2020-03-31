Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ottawa provides relief to airports as revenues plunge due to COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 31, 2020 10:13 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 31, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT
A passenger makes her way to the check in at Trudeau Airport, Monday, March 30, 2020 in Montreal. The federal government is waiving the monthly rent paid by airport authorities to Ottawa for the rest of the year as revenues plummet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
OTTAWA — The federal government is waiving the monthly rent paid by airport authorities to Ottawa for the rest of the year as revenues plummet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the measure will provide support worth up $331.4 million in ground lease rents from March through December.
The move applies to 21 airport authorities as well as PortsToronto, which operates Billy Bishop airport and pays a charge to the federal government.
Morneau says the air transportation sector has “suffered tremendously,” as airlines cancel the vast majority of their flights and lay off thousands of staff, leaving airports bereft of traffic and fees.
The Canadian Airports Council thanked the government, and called for further aid in the form of regulatory flexibility and new funds to compensate for lost income.
Trade group president Daniel-Robert Gooch says the relief “does nothing for airports that pay no rent at all” such as Hamilton and Fort McMurray, Alta., but called it “encouraging” that Transport Canada has acknowledged the issue.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2020.