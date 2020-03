Ontario to announce e-learning plan for students amid COVID-19

The province has been looking at ways to keep course work going while school closures continue.

The premier said last week schools will not be reopening April 6.

Ontario’s education minister is expected to announce an e-learning plan for the province’s students during COVID-19 school closures.

Earlier this month, Stephen Lecce ordered schools closed for two weeks following March break, and the premier said last week schools will not be reopening April 6.

Lecce and Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano are set to join Premier Doug Ford for an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

John Molloy, the director of education at the Toronto District School board, told parents Monday night they are developing a plan to connect teachers to students and “restore teacher-led learning to the greatest extent possible as of April 6.”

Molloy said staff have been trying to determine the devices and internet access families have in the meantime.