Mexico blocks alleged Sinaloa Cartel accounts

Last Updated Mar 31, 2020 at 8:44 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit said late Monday that it has blocked the accounts of five companies and nine individuals who are suspected of laundering money for the Sinaloa drug cartel.

The accounts contain almost $60 million. One of the companies, a jewelry firm, funneled money through a company in Delaware. One individual was listed as the representative of a movie theatre chain that received over $18 million in cash deposits.

The unit also blocked four accounts purportedly linked to fugitive drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero. Caro Quintero was freed from prison in Mexico in 2013 but faces re-arrest on drug charges and the kidnapping and murder of DEA Special Agent Enrique Camarena in 1985.

The Associated Press

