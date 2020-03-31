Loading articles...

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes in Idaho

Mar 31, 2020

BOISE, Idaho — A large earthquake struck north of Boise, Idaho, Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 5 p.m. It was centred 73 miles (118 kilometres) northeast of Meridian, Idaho.

The Associated Press

