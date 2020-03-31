Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Local companies making ventilators, test kits in fight against coronavirus
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 31, 2020 11:50 am EDT
A ventilator is displayed during a news conference, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse, where 400 ventilators have arrived and will be distributed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Lennihan
Hundreds of ventilators are now in production as part of the federal government’s efforts to shore up national stockpiles of crucial equipment needed to fight COVID-19.
Thornhill Medical, a Toronto-based company, says it’s making 500 ventilators that will arrive at hospitals and health-care facilities in early April.
The company is one of three signed up by the federal government on March 20 to produce critical goods.
Two others are also at work, one making masks and another developing rapid COVID-19 test kits.
Thornhill Medical says it has teamed up with manufacturing company Linamar to make the ventilators.
The equipment is considered crucial as COVID-19 is a respiratory disease and in severe cases can make impossible for people to breathe on their own.