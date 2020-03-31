Inmate at Kitchener correctional institute for women tests positive for coronavirus

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) has confirmed that an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 at Grand Valley Institution for Women, a multi-level security institution in Kitchener.

The inmate has been given a mask and is now being isolated from the general population. They have also been given a separate washroom.

Other individuals living in close contact with the inmate have also been isolated.

CSC says they are also ensureing the virus does not spread further by cleaning living spaces and disinfecting all high-touch surfaces, modifying routines, actively screening anyone entering the institution, and enforcing physical distancing.