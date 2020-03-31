Loading articles...

How to stay positive in self-isolation

Lisa Ali and her 15-year-old daughter Tahlia look out from the front window of their Halifax-area home in Cole Harbour, N.S., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Tahlia, whose lung-heart transplant has been put off due to the COVID-19 crisis, has pulmonary hypertension, which leads to a lack of oxygen to blood vessels in the lungs, and two small holes in her heart. Tahlia remains in isolation at home and awaits word on when she can enter the program at the SickKids hospital in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

In today’s Big Story podcast, these are stressful times, to put it lightly. And the message from Canada’s health officials is that there’s no clear end in sight for physical distancing measures. As we go longer and longer without the sort of everyday things that make us feel good, the COVID-19 pandemic will take a higher emotional toll.

But that doesn’t mean we’re powerless. We actually know quite a bit about what our brains crave, and what makes us feel good. And there’s a lot of it that can be done without leaving our houses. So, here’s a little helpful instruction on how to get what you need no matter what’s outside your door.
GUEST: Dr. Elizabeth Dunn, University of British Columbia, Happiness researcher

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:58 AM
Stalled vehicle #EB401 collectors at Dixie has been cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 33 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Our ⁦@680NEWS⁩ Weather 💰Guarantee Jackpot 💰 is at 🙌$20,000 🙌Last time we gave away some money was in September so it’…
Latest Weather
Read more