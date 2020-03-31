How to stay positive in self-isolation

In today’s Big Story podcast, these are stressful times, to put it lightly. And the message from Canada’s health officials is that there’s no clear end in sight for physical distancing measures. As we go longer and longer without the sort of everyday things that make us feel good, the COVID-19 pandemic will take a higher emotional toll.

But that doesn’t mean we’re powerless. We actually know quite a bit about what our brains crave, and what makes us feel good. And there’s a lot of it that can be done without leaving our houses. So, here’s a little helpful instruction on how to get what you need no matter what’s outside your door.

GUEST: Dr. Elizabeth Dunn, University of British Columbia, Happiness researcher

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.