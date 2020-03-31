Loading articles...

Federal Reserve to set up lending facility for central banks

Last Updated Mar 31, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve will lend dollars to overseas central banks in exchange for Treasury securities, the latest effort by the Fed to hold down interest rates and ensure financial markets can function.

The Fed said its new lending facility would enable foreign central banks to access dollars without having to sell Treasury securities. Too much selling of Treasurys pushes down prices and lifts their interest rates, or yields.

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:57 AM
UPDATE: Jarvis closed from Wellesley to Maitland. Tents are set up for people who need to pick up Ontario Works pay…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:33 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Our ⁦@680NEWS⁩ Weather 💰Guarantee Jackpot 💰 is at 🙌$20,000 🙌Last time we gave away some money was in September so it’…
Latest Weather
Read more