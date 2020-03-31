Energy helps S&P/TSX composite gain at the start of trading, U.S. markets down

TORONTO — Strength in the energy sector helped lift Canada’s main stock index in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were lower to start the trading day.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 212.36 points at 13,250.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 132.77 points at 22,194.71. The S&P 500 index was down 15.72 points at 2,610.93, while the Nasdaq composite was down 24.51 points at 7,749.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.00 cents US compared with an average of 70.64 cents US on Monday.

The May crude contract was up 86 cents at US$20.95 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 2.3 cents at US$1.713 mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$16.90 at US$1,626.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 4.35 cents at US$2.1990 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press