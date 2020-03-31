Loading articles...

2 injured after suspected impaired driver hits bus shelter in Brampton

Last Updated Mar 31, 2020 at 8:45 pm EDT

A woman is in hospital after a suspected drunk driver drove into a bus shelter in Brampton. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

A woman has been taken to hospital and a man has been arrested for impaired driving after a vehicle struck a bus shelter in Brampton.

Police say they were called to the scene of the crash at Father Tobin Road and Frost Bite Lane just after 7 p.m.

The female pedestrian, who was standing in the bus shelter, was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The male driver also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver has been taken into custody for impaired driving. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police remain on the scene investigating.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:09 PM
In Brampton, Father Tobin is BLOCKED east of Torbram at Sled Dog Rd because of a car into a bus shelter.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:56 PM
Pesky low cloud is going to wait until after midnight to start clearing out in #Toronto. It leads us into a mainly…
Latest Weather
Read more