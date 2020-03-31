2 injured after suspected impaired driver hits bus shelter in Brampton

A woman has been taken to hospital and a man has been arrested for impaired driving after a vehicle struck a bus shelter in Brampton.

Police say they were called to the scene of the crash at Father Tobin Road and Frost Bite Lane just after 7 p.m.

The female pedestrian, who was standing in the bus shelter, was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The male driver also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver has been taken into custody for impaired driving. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police remain on the scene investigating.