Loading articles...

Correction: Virus Outbreak-Small Businesses-Waiting for Aid

Last Updated Mar 31, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

NEW YORK — In a story March 30, 2020, about small businesses awaiting financial help from the government, The Associated Press misspelled the name of Katie Vlietstra, an executive with the National Association for the self-employed.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
Watch out EB Gardiner east of Islington in the collectors, metal debris in the ramp lane
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:33 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Our ⁦@680NEWS⁩ Weather 💰Guarantee Jackpot 💰 is at 🙌$20,000 🙌Last time we gave away some money was in September so it’…
Latest Weather
Read more