Coronavirus outbreak declared at Credit Valley Hospital
by News Staff
Posted Mar 31, 2020 6:12 pm EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Excitement about treating the new coronavirus with malaria drugs is raising hopes, but the evidence that they may help is thin. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Trillium Health Partners (THP) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at their Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga.
In a statement on their website, the group says four Four patients in an inpatient unit at the hospital tested positive for the virus. All other patients in that unit are being monitored for symptoms.
The four patients are being moved to a unit that is exclusively caring for COVID-19 patients.
THP says the hospital has taken steps to quickly identify anyone who may have been potentially exposed to the virus and has taken precautions to protect patients and staff.