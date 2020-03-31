Loading articles...

Coronavirus outbreak declared at Credit Valley Hospital

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Excitement about treating the new coronavirus with malaria drugs is raising hopes, but the evidence that they may help is thin. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Trillium Health Partners (THP) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at their Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga.

In a statement on their website, the group says four Four patients in an inpatient unit at the hospital tested positive for the virus. All other patients in that unit are being monitored for symptoms.

The four patients are being moved to a unit that is exclusively caring for COVID-19 patients.

THP says the hospital has taken steps to quickly identify anyone who may have been potentially exposed to the virus and has taken precautions to protect patients and staff.

|||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle NB 404 north of Finch - right lane blocked. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:56 PM
Pesky low cloud is going to wait until after midnight to start clearing out in #Toronto. It leads us into a mainly…
Latest Weather
Read more