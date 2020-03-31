Police looking for man who tried to abduct child at athletic centre

Toronto police are looking for a man who reportedly tried to abduct a child at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Carlton Street.

Police say the incident took place on Feb. 29 around 9 p.m. during a women’s hockey game.

A man reportedly tried to abduct a boy on the concourse level inside the building. Another person then intervened and the boy was able to break free. The suspect then fled the scene.

The man is described as white, clean shaven, five feet eight inches tall, between 19 to 20 years old with a medium build.

Investigators have exhausted all leads and are now asking for the public’s help.

They are looking to speak to any witnesses who saw the incident especially the person who intervened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.