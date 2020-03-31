Loading articles...

Assailant with axe, machete wounds man in southern Germany

Last Updated Mar 31, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

BERLIN — An assailant armed with an axe and a machete threatened a woman and wounded a man who came to her help in southern Germany on Tuesday, police said.

The suspect, a 27-year-old Tunisian citizen who lives in Augsburg, first broke the windshield of a bus taking bus drivers to their early shift in the Bavarian city, police said.

A few minutes later, at about 4 a.m., he smashed the windshield and side window of a 50-year-old woman’s car and threatened her. Another man tried to overwhelm the assailant, who hit him in the head with a machete, according to a police statement.

The injured 28-year-old was still able to prevent the suspect from attacking anyone else. Police arrested the assailant at the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive. Police said a search of the suspect’s apartment produced no evidence of any danger to residents.

The Associated Press

