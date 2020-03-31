Loading articles...

All Toronto events cancelled, including Pride Weekend, facilities to remain closed

Last Updated Mar 31, 2020 at 4:30 pm EDT

Toronto Mayor John Tory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

 

All City of Toronto facilities and buildings will remain closed until further notice and event permits have been cancelled, Mayor John Tory announced today due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City-led major events, festivals, conferences and cultural programs, including Pride Weekend, and permits for major events in Toronto have been cancelled until June 30.

Tory has said some parts of Pride Month in June will continue and thanked the representatives of Pride Toronto. “I spoke with representatives from Pride Toronto today and I thank for their understanding of this decision and expressed my own enthusiasm for Pride month, which will still proceed in June, so stay tuned,” said Tory.

