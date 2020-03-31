Loading articles...

Alaskans get more time to apply for this year's dividend

Last Updated Mar 31, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaskans will have more time to apply for a Permanent Fund dividend this year.

Anne Weske, director of the state division that determines dividend eligibility, on Tuesday said applications submitted before midnight on April 30 will be considered timely for the 2020 filing season. She said by email the action is related to a bill passed last weekend by lawmakers.

The filing deadline had been Tuesday. But a bill passed by the Legislature, extending Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s public health disaster emergency declaration over the coronavirus to Nov. 15, included a provision extending the application period for this year’s dividend to April 30.

The final version of the bill was a rewrite of an initial proposal by Dunleavy and awaits his review.

The Associated Press

