5 tested positive for coronavirus, 500 Toronto Police Association members in self-isolation

The president of the Toronto Police Association says five of its members have tested positive for coronavirus and around 500 of its over 8000-strong membership are currently in self-isolation.

Mike McCormac tells CityNews that the number in self-isolation includes officers and civilians. He adds that he is not particularly alarmed by the large number because at any given time, that many members would be off on holiday.

“But it is something we need to stay on top of and monitor … as this virus is changing daily and the impacts are changing daily” he added.

In addition, McCormac says the number reflects those who have returned from their March break travels and were directed to self-isolate.

“We are anticipating that all of those members will now be coming back in the next week or so,” he said

When they are back on the job, many will likely be on the front-lines as the city battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCormac says they are very concerned about their members coming into contact with the virus and they are working with the Toronto Police Service to make sure they are protected and have enough personal protective equipment.

“We are assured that our stocks are adequate for what we need right now. That’s our main concern,” he said.

As the situation evolves, McCormack says it’s important that they are able to react accordingly.

“This is unprecedented times and we’re going on the best information. We’re all working collaboratively with the service, with public health, with the government. The province has done a great job on this and we will continue to work with them.”