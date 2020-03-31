Loading articles...

2nd LCBO employee tests positive for the coronavirus

Last Updated Mar 31, 2020 at 10:04 pm EDT

LCBO located at 87 Front St. East where an employee tested positive for COVID-19. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

A second LCBO employee has tested positive for COVID-19, this time at a downtown Toronto location.

The LCBO says the employee last worked at the St. Lawrence Market location on Front Street on March 15. They are self-isolating at home.

There is no mention of whether the store location has shut down, but the release from the LCBO says should they receive any further direction or guidance from Toronto Public Health, they will act immediately.

A North York LCBO was forced to shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20.

LCBO say the employee last worked on March 20 at the Allen and Rimrock Roads location in Toronto.

As a precautionary measure, the location at Allen and Rimrock Roads was closed so a deep cleaning could take place.

LCBOs have been deemed an essential business through the state of emergency issued by the province, but have implemented shorter hours and will be closed on Mondays.

