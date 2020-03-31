Loading articles...

10 Things to Know for Today

Last Updated Mar 31, 2020 at 6:44 am EDT

A medical staffer works at the Santo Spirito hospital in Rome, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHERE VIRUS IS USED AS AN EXCUSE TO QUELL DISSENT In places like Serbia, Hungary and Israel, leaders are assuming more power while they introduce harsh measures they say are necessary to halt the coronavirus spread.

2. POLITICAL PRISONERS FEAR INFECTION In some cells in Iran, Syria and other countries in the Middle East, prisoners crammed into filthy jails fear the coronavirus could run rampant.

3. ‘PLEASE COME HELP US’ New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says up to 1 million more health care workers are needed for his virus-ravaged city as the U.S. closes in on China’s death toll of 3,300.

4. PROJECTIONS SHAPING VIRUS POLICY White House officials are relying on statistical models to predict the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and try to protect as many people as possible.

5. `FOR SOMEONE LIKE YOU, THIS MUST BE HELL’ Extroverts, and introverts, too, face quarantine challenges as self-isolation designed to arrest the coronavirus’ spread turns the tables on many societal norms.

6. WHAT THE EPA IS PLANNING Legal challenges are expected as the environmental agency plans to roll back Obama-era standards for raising vehicle mileage standards and producing electric automobiles.

7. DEBATE ON MAIL-IN BALLOTS REVIVED Democrats have argued that elections should be conducted by mail to make them easier for voters, but logistical challenges and Republican opposition would be major barriers to overcome.

8. GLOBAL STOCKS MOSTLY RISE World shares were mostly higher after China reported strong manufacturing data, extending an overnight rally on Wall Street.

9. SONY PICTURES DELAYS ANTICIPATED FILMS The Hollywood studio clears out its summer calendar due to the viral outbreak, postponing the releases “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and the Marvel movie “Morbius” to 2021.

10. USA BASKETBALL MAY FACE ROSTER CHALLENGES FOR 2021 Knowing when the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will be solves one problem for the organization, but NBA free agency in 2021 creates another.

The Associated Press

