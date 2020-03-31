Loading articles...

1 male injured in Scarborough shooting

One male has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Scarborough

Toronto police were called to Scarborough Golf Road and Lawrence Avenue East just after 10:30 p.m.

The shooting reportedly happened between two vehicles in the area.

The male victim was found in a vehicle and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are looking for a red SUV last seen fleeing eastbound on Lawrence Avenue.

