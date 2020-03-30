Loading articles...

Vermont underground railroad museum director retiring

Last Updated Mar 30, 2020 at 9:44 am EDT

FERRISBURGH, Vt. — The director of a Vermont museum that’s focused on the underground railroad and the abolition of slavery is retiring.

The Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh says that Catherine Wood Brooks is retiring after three years on the job.

The museum says it is a National Historic Landmark and that it is the only permanent exhibit in New England devoted to enslavement and abolition. The museum now focuses on connecting its history to contemporary social issues.

“Catherine’s creative and energetic touch has resulted in new programs, new collaborations and a heightened awareness of Rokeby as a dynamic, relevant organization it is today. We are deeply grateful to her for all that she has done,” said Board Chair Marty Dewees.

The Associated Press

