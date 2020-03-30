This year's Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour to be feted at 2021 gala

ORILLIA, Ont. — The Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour will be awarded this summer, but the winner will have to wait a year to celebrate with their peers.

Organizers announced Monday that the prize gala festivities this June have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, they say this year’s nominees will be revealed in coming weeks and the $15,000 prize will be awarded on June 5 as planned.

The president and board of directors of Stephen Leacock Associates say the 2020 honourees will be belatedly celebrated at next year’s gala.

Named after famed Canadian humorist Stephen Leacock, the prize is awarded annually for the best book in Canadian literary humour.

Organizers say this year’s competition for the Student Humorous Essay Award has been called off because the pandemic has disrupted the school year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press