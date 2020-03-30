Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 30, 2020 8:22 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 30, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT
The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):
8 a.m.
A loud and beloved Vancouver tradition is being altered for the first time in its 164-year history to show the city’s appreciation for health care workers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
The Vancouver Park Board says starting tonight and continuing for the month of April, the Nine O’Clock Gun — a 12-pound cannon in Stanley Park fired every night at 9 p.m. — will be fired two hours earlier, at 7 p.m.
That matches the time each evening when residents across the city stand on porches, balconies and street corners to honk horns, cheer, clap and bang pots in a show of support for health care workers.
The park board says the Nine O’Clock Gun has been silent just a handful of times since it was given to the city in 1856 and the firing schedule has never been altered, but the change reflects widespread public appeals.
{* loginWidget *}