Seven-year-old boy, two adults, dead in Prince Albert triple homicide: Police

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Police in Saskatchewan say they are investigating the killing of three people, including a seven-year-old boy.

Officers were called to a home in Prince Albert on Sunday afternoon where they found the bodies of a man and a woman, both 56, and the boy.

A five-year-old girl was sent to hospital in Edmonton in critical condition.

Police say they do not believe it was a random attack.

They would not give any information about a suspect or whether anyone was in custody.

But they say they do not believe the public is at risk.

