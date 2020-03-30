Loading articles...

Seven-year-old boy, two adults, dead in Prince Albert triple homicide: Police

Last Updated Mar 30, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Police in Saskatchewan say they are investigating the killing of three people, including a seven-year-old boy.

Officers were called to a home in Prince Albert on Sunday afternoon where they found the bodies of a man and a woman, both 56, and the boy.

A five-year-old girl was sent to hospital in Edmonton in critical condition.

Police say they do not believe it was a random attack.

They would not give any information about a suspect or whether anyone was in custody.

But they say they do not believe the public is at risk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press

