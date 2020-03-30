Owners of Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine permanently close underground operation

DONKIN, N.S. — The owners of Cape Breton’s Donkin coal mine are permanently closing the underground operation.

In a statement released today, Kameron Collieries ULC says it’s ceasing production operations due to “adverse geologic conditions in the mine.”

The company says the mine will not be sealed and will be maintained by a small staff to ventilate and keep the facility free of water.

Spokesman Paul McEachern says about 100 mine staff are being laid off while about five workers are being kept on to maintain the mine.

The move comes after a section of the underground mine known as “Tailgate” experienced two roof collapses within a two-week period last month — no one was hurt in either incident.

The latest rockfalls followed a roof collapse in July 2019, as well as two other rockfalls in December 2018.

“The company is disappointed these circumstances compelled them to make this decision and wishes to thank its dedicated workforce and the local community who supported this important investment in the region,” Kameron Collieries said in a statement on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press