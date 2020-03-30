Loading articles...

Premier Ford to extend Ontario's state of emergency

Last Updated Mar 30, 2020 at 2:09 pm EDT

A security guard hands a person a parking pass as they enter a hospital with a coronavirus assessment center in Mississauga, Ont., on March 15, 2020. GETTY IMAGES (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Summary

Ontario's state of emergency was first issued on March 17.

Ford says the state of emergency will be re-evaluated every two weeks.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will be extending the state of emergency in the province for the next two weeks.

It was first issued on March 17.

At a news conference on Monday, Ford says the state of emergency will be re-evaluated every two weeks.

More to come

Related Stories

Ontario confirms 351 new cases of novel coronavirus, largest single-day jump yetTorontonians flock to parks over the weekend despite coronavirus safety measures
|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
Strachan is CLOSED in both directions at Lake Shore. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:54 AM
Radar up to 7:49 March 30. If you have to go out you’ll need the ☔️ otherwise #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe
Latest Weather
Read more