Ontario confirms 351 new cases of novel coronavirus, largest single-day jump yet

Ontario is reporting 351 new novel coronavirus cases today, the largest single-day increase by far.

Health officials say the jump is at least partly due to clearing a large backlog of pending test results.

The new total of cases in the province is 1,706 — including 431 resolved cases and 23 deaths.

The number of resolved cases had been stuck at eight for many days.

But health officials had said to expect a large jump once the data caught up to a new definition for resolved.

The increase in the number of resolved cases also means there are actually fewer active COVID-19 cases in Ontario than Sunday’s data had indicated.