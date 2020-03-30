Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario confirms 351 new cases of novel coronavirus, largest single-day jump yet
by The Canadian Press, News Staff
Posted Mar 30, 2020 11:09 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 30, 2020 at 11:55 am EDT
In this March 11, 2020, file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo
Ontario is reporting 351 new novel coronavirus cases today, the largest single-day increase by far.
Health officials say the jump is at least partly due to clearing a large backlog of pending test results.
The new total of cases in the province is 1,706 — including 431 resolved cases and 23 deaths.
The number of resolved cases had been stuck at eight for many days.
But health officials had said to expect a large jump once the data caught up to a new definition for resolved.
The increase in the number of resolved cases also means there are actually fewer active COVID-19 cases in Ontario than Sunday’s data had indicated.
