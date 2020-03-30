Ontario closes all outdoor recreational facilities due to coronavirus

Photos and video from the weekend showed people congregating in parks despite warnings from health officials

Toronto and other municipalities had already closed most facilities

All Ontario outdoor recreational facilities have been ordered closed by the provincial government

The Ontario government ordered closed all outdoor recreational facilities including sports fields and playgrounds in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The government made the announcement Monday night as video and photos surfaced of people congregating in parks despite warnings from the government officials and Toronto Mayor John Tory that people are putting themselves and others at risk.

The closure order comes as the province extended the emergency declaration until April 13.

“I made a commitment to be open and upfront about what we need to do as a province to beat this virus,” said Premier Doug Ford in a news release Monday. “Based on the best medical advice available, we are taking further steps today to protect the health and safety of all Ontarians by closing outdoor recreational amenities, like sports fields and playgrounds, and extending our emergency orders to save lives.”

The government said the closure order covers the following facilities, both public and private:

playgrounds and sports fields,

basketball and tennis courts,

off-leash dog parks,

beaches and picnic areas

skateboard and BMX parks

outdoor community gardens

park shelters

outdoor exercise equipment

condo parks and gardens

other outdoor recreational amenities

“Green spaces in parks, trails, ravines and conservation areas that aren’t otherwise closed would remain open for walkthrough access, but individuals must maintain the safe physical distance of at least two metres apart from others,” a government news release said. “Ontario’s provincial parks and conservation reserves remain closed.”