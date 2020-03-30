Loading articles...

Freshii delays financial results, cuts head office staff to reduce costs

Last Updated Mar 30, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

A customer walks into a Freshii restaurant in Montreal on March 21, 2017. Freshii Inc. is delaying the filing of its latest financial results as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on its restaurants and franchise partners.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

TORONTO — Freshii Inc. is delaying the filing of its latest financial results as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on its restaurants and franchise partners.

The company says it has also temporarily “streamlined its head office workforce” in a move to cut costs. It did not say how many people were affected.

Freshii says the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a material impact on its business, operations and financial performance for at least the first half of 2020, but that it cannot be quantified at this time.

Many Freshii locations have temporarily paused their service for dine-in guests, revised operating hours or paused operations.

The company says the number of locations offering modified services or that have closed their doors continues to change and it expects the number to fluctuate as the environment changes.

Earlier this month, Canadian securities regulators gave companies more time to make their regular filings due to COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:FRII)

 

 

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:47 AM
Davis Drive is CLOSED from Warden to Kennedy for a fire investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:54 AM
Radar up to 7:49 March 30. If you have to go out you’ll need the ☔️ otherwise #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe
Latest Weather
Read more