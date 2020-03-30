Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 30, 2020 11:30 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 30, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT
OTTAWA — As new restrictions come into effect barring people with symptoms of COVID-19 from planes and trains, ferry operators say want the federal government to ban such travellers from their vessels as well.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the travel ban for domestic flights and intercity trains over the weekend as the federal government seeks to curb the spread of the deadly respiratory illness.
But Canadian Ferry Association president Serge Buy says those displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should also be banned from boarding ferries.
The only exception would for emergencies, such as if someone needs to get to a hospital.
Buy says the respiratory illness has worsened already severe work shortages in the ferry sector.
And he says the infection of one crew member could disrupt the transport of passengers and goods to communities who rely on such service.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.