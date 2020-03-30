Loading articles...

Donated organs not being used as hospitals scale back transplants for COVID-19

Last Updated Mar 30, 2020 at 3:58 pm EDT

Toronto General Hospital in Toronto is shown on Thursday April 5, 2018. Transplant centres across the country have massively scaled back organ donation surgeries as hospitals try to make sure they are able to accommodate COVID-19 cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

OTTAWA — Transplant centres across the country have massively scaled back organ transplants as hospitals try to make sure they are able to accommodate COVID-19 cases.

Hospitals are reserving ventilators, spaces in their intensive care units and operating rooms for only the most urgent transplant needs.

Dr. Atul Humar, past president of the Canadian Society of Transplantation, says that means many organs are tragically not going to good use.

He says aside from freeing up resources, hospitals have also slowed down transplants for the health of transplant recipients.

After surgery the patients are put on drugs to suppress their immune systems so they don’t reject their new organs, putting them at serious risk if they come into contact with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Organs that are transplanted in urgent cases are being screened for COVID-19 so they don’t infect recipients.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 404 north of the 407. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 PM
Cloud cover sticks around until late Tuesday with on and off showers. The first 4 days of April will bring dry, mainly sunny conditions
Latest Weather
Read more