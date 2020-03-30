Hospitals plan for the worst, as a community steps up

In today’s Big Story podcast, the last time we talked to Dr. Michael Warner, he was headed in a week leading his time in the critical care unit at a Toronto hospital. He joins us to update what teams at hospitals across the province are seeing on the front lines.

The worst is coming, and it’s scary, but the community response has also buoyed his spirits. This is a fight everyone can help win, by listening to doctors and helping frontline care workers. Want to pitch in? Start at ThePPEDrive.com. Start with one mask.

GUEST: Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital

