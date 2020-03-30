Loading articles...

China state media reports 19 people killed in forest fire

Last Updated Mar 30, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT

BEIJING — China’s state media say 19 people died while fighting a raging forest fire in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

The Xinhua News Agency reported the deaths on Tuesday but did not say when they occurred.

A city information office says the fire started on a farm Monday afternoon and quickly spread to nearby mountains due to strong winds.

An emergency evacuation was initiated, and more than 300 professional firefighters and another 700 militiamen were sent to help.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: HAZARD: Gardiner XWY E & Lower Jarvis St - reports of a male sleeping on the ramp, in a live lane - reports that male is…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:15 PM
Cloud cover sticks around until late Tuesday with on and off showers. The first 4 days of April will bring dry, mainly sunny conditions
Latest Weather
Read more