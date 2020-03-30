Loading articles...

Beshear announces order to restrict travel outside Kentucky

Last Updated Mar 30, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new order Monday instructing Kentucky residents to avoid travelling to other states in another aggressive step aimed at containing spread of the new coronavirus.

His order on out-of-state travel includes several exceptions. It doesn’t apply to Kentuckians going to other states for work; to get food, medicine and other necessities; for health-care visits; to care for a loved one; or if a court requires the travel, said La Tasha Buckner, the governor’s chief of staff.

Many surrounding states have considerably more coronavirus cases, he said.

“What it means is your likelihood of getting infected and potentially bringing back the coronavirus may be greater in other states than ours right now,” he said.

People travelling outside Kentucky will be expected to go into self-quarantine for 14 days, unless the travel is for those exceptions, the governor said.

Beshear announced 42 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky and two additional deaths linked to the illness.

Most people who contract COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Bruce Schreiner And Dylan Lovan, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching the DVP in the express - a stalled transport is blocking the right lane. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 PM
Cloud cover sticks around until late Tuesday with on and off showers. The first 4 days of April will bring dry, mainly sunny conditions
Latest Weather
Read more