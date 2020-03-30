Loading articles...

Air Canada memo says it will lay off 15,000 workers due to COVID-19

Last Updated Mar 30, 2020 at 3:58 pm EDT

An Air Canada hangar is seen behind a security fence at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. An internal Air Canada memo says it will start to temporarily lay off more than 15,000 workers this week as the country's biggest airline struggles with closed borders and the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MONTREAL — Air Canada will start to temporarily lay off more than 15,000 workers this week as the airline struggles with closed borders and the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an internal memo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

