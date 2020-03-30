Loading articles...

4.2 quake hits southern Puerto Rico amid coronavirus curfew

Last Updated Mar 30, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit Puerto Rico at a shallow depth and was felt across the U.S. territory on Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres near the southwest coastal town of Guanica. No damage was reported.

The quake hit during a monthlong curfew meant to curb the new coronavirus and it came nearly three months after a series of strong quakes near southwest Puerto Rico killed one person and damaged hundreds of homes.

The Associated Press

