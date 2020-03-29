Loading articles...

Plane catches fire at Manila airport; all 8 aboard killed

Last Updated Mar 29, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

MANILA, Philippines — A plane carrying eight people caught fire Sunday while attempting to take off from Manila’s airport on a flight bound for Japan, killing all those on board, officials said.

The plane, which was carrying six crew members and two passengers, was on a medical mission to bring a patient to Tokyo when it caught fire at the end of the runway, said Manila airport general manager Ed Monreal.

“There were no survivors,” Monreal said at a news conference.

He said two of the eight on board were foreigners — one American and one Canadian — and the rest were Filipinos.

Firetrucks and rescue personnel rushed and doused the aircraft with foam to try to extinguish the flames.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said in a statement that the plane was an Agusta WW24.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 48 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_MainRoads: #TrafficAlertTO: I66457 QUEENS QUAY W At REES ST To Lower SPADINA AVE: Eastbound and westbound lanes blocked due to poli…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:50 PM
Tonight some Thunderstorms are possible across the GTA. However, it's on the edge of some much warmer air that's go…
Latest Weather
Read more