Ontario announces additional safety guidelines for construction sites amid coronavirus pandemic

Construction sites have been listed on Ontario’s list of essential workplaces and services that will remain open during the state of emergency declared in the province as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country.

Numerous concerns have been raised about conditions on construction sites — mainly revolving around hygiene and the inability to maintain a distance of six-feet between workers.

On Sunday, Ontario released updated guidelines to “help employers better understand their responsibilities and what is needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the job site.”

In a statement, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton, said the guidelines add to those sent out on March 20 and address topics including:

providing better sanitation on-site, with a focus on high-touch areas like site trailers, door handles and hoists

clearly communicating roles, responsibilities, and health & safety policies, by, for example, posting site sanitization schedules and work schedules

staggering shifts, restricting the number of people on site and limiting elevator usage to enable greater distances between workers

protecting public health, by tracking and monitoring workers

In addition the statement says ministry inspectors are inspecting sites every day and adds “Employers and constructors should know: failure to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act and its regulations could result in a stop work order.”

Premier Doug Ford recently told construction workers they have permission to walk off the job if they believe their health is at risk.

“Let me be very clear to all construction workers … If you don’t feel safe in your workplace, your job will be protected, you can leave the job site,” Ford said last week.