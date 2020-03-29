Ontario confirms 211 new coronavirus cases including 2 new deaths

Ontario has recorded 211 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the province to 1,355.

It marks the first time that the number of new cases has surpassed 200 since reporting began.

There have also been two additional deaths, raising the toll to 21 but no additional information was provided by provincial health officials.

The province continues to see a decrease in the number of cases currently under investigation. Currently there are 7,203 people awaiting test results, down almost 3,000 from Friday’s total.

The province has completed just over 49,000 tests, an increase of almost 8,000 additional tests since Friday. The number of resolved cases remains at eight.