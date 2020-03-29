Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario confirms 211 new coronavirus cases including 2 new deaths
by News Staff
Posted Mar 29, 2020 10:44 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 29, 2020 at 11:33 am EDT
Laboratory Scientist Andrea Luquette cultures coronavirus to prepare for testing at U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Md., Thursday, March 19, 2020, where scientists are working to help develop solutions to prevent, detect and treat the coronavirus. THE CANDADIAN PRESS/AP, Andrew Harnik
Ontario has recorded 211 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the province to 1,355.
It marks the first time that the number of new cases has surpassed 200 since reporting began.
There have also been two additional deaths, raising the toll to 21 but no additional information was provided by provincial health officials.
The province continues to see a decrease in the number of cases currently under investigation. Currently there are 7,203 people awaiting test results, down almost 3,000 from Friday’s total.
The province has completed just over 49,000 tests, an increase of almost 8,000 additional tests since Friday. The number of resolved cases remains at eight.