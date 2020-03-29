Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $8 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Mar 29, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $8 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a lottery player in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 1 will be approximately $9 million.

The Canadian Press

