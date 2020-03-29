Male seriously injured after vehicle ends up in Milton pond

Halton police are investigating after a male was seriously injured after a vehicle drove into a pond in Milton Sunday night.

Police said officers were called at around 7:10 p.m. to the area of Bronte Street North near Steeles Avenue for a report of a vehicle collision.

Investigators said a vehicle was driving northbound on the road when it left the roadway and went into a small ponded area on the east side of the roadway.

“The vehicle was recovered from the pond after several minutes and the lone male occupant was rushed to the hospital for life-saving measures,” police said in a news release.

The collision remains under investigation, police said.