Hope for Canadians stranded in Peru due to coronavirus

Help may be on the way for dozens of Canadians stranded in the Amazon in Peru due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Affairs Canada says it is reaching out to individuals stuck in a town which is at least a two hour flight from Lima but would not provide any further information citing privacy concerns.

It’s believed as many as 40 Canadians are stranded in the town and are unable to make it to the capital for repatriation flights due to a country-wide lockdown. They say they’ve tried contacting the Canadian embassy and government but have yet to receive the help needed to make their way home.

The federal government has been working with airlines to repatriate Canadians abroad and three flights have already returned to Canada from Peru.

Global Affairs says further flights are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

While the department is urging any Canadians abroad to register with them and contact emergency lines if they are in need of immediate assistance, they also warn that due to increasing global restrictions some Canadians may remain outside the country for an indeterminate amount of time.