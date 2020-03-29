Four-alarm fire ravages persian rug store in west end

A stubborn four-alarm blaze has destroyed a building in the city’s west end.

Firefighters were called to a building on Dundas Street West just east of Prince Edward Drive North at around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

They were met with thick, heavy smoke and flames coming from the building which houses a Persian rug store and an apartment on the second floor.

At one point the fire was escalated to a sixth alarm as more equipment was brought in to battle the blaze and to change over fire crews.

TTC buses were also been brought in to help with sheltering people displaced by the fire.

Crews managed to knock down the blaze approximately four hours later.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate