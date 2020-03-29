Loading articles...

Early morning 3.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in southwestern Quebec

Earthquakes Canada says the quake occurred at 3:21 a.m. and was centred 39 kilometres northeast of Montreal, near Mascouche. GOOGLE MAPS

A number of people in southwestern Quebec were shaken out of their sleep early Sunday morning by a 3.6 magnitude earthquake.

Earthquakes Canada says the quake occurred at 3:21 a.m. and was centred 39 kilometres northeast of Montreal, near Mascouche.

While it was fairly minor, many residents across the greater Montreal area took to social media to report feeling tremors.

The earthquake was 18 kilometres deep.

This is the second minor earthquake in the Montreal area this month.

A 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded 15 kilometres northeast of the city on March 6.

