5 Toronto firefighters test positive for coronavirus

The Toronto Professional Fire Fighters’ Association says five Toronto firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus.

5 Toronto firefighters test positive for COVID-19. As always, we’re doing all we can for our members and all Torontonians as the pandemic takes its course. Continue looking out for yourselves and each other. Stay home. Stay safe. https://t.co/glDWLW3Bvn #Toronto #COVID19

— Toronto Firefighters (@TPFFA) March 29, 2020