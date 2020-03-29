Loading articles...

5 Toronto firefighters test positive for coronavirus

A Toronto Fire truck logo is seen on the side of a fire truck in an undated photo CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

The Toronto Professional Fire Fighters’ Association says five Toronto firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus.

More to come

