1 seriously injured in shooting near Finch and Weston

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A male victim was seriously injured in a shooting in the Finch Avenue and Weston Road area on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a call for reports that someone had been shot at Finch Avenue West and Rumike Road around 2:40 p.m.

When officers arived on scene they found a man with gunshot wounds. His injuries are considered serious.

There is no word on suspects at this time.

