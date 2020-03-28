Trudeau says air, train travel to be denied for anyone with coronavirus symptoms

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that as of Monday, boarding of domestic flights and trains will be denied to people showing any symptoms related to COVID-19.

Trudeau says it will be the responsibility of the airlines and rail companies to determine if someone is showing symptoms of coronavirus and deny them boarding.

Trudeau added that despite the Transport Canada measure, there are no plans to close provincial borders at this time.

Trudeau once again urged Canadians to stay indoors in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, pointing out the social isolation measures have been showing promise, particularly in British Columbia.