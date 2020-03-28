Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trudeau says air, train travel to be denied for anyone with coronavirus symptoms
by News Staff
Posted Mar 28, 2020 11:35 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 28, 2020 at 12:02 pm EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, March 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that as of Monday, boarding of domestic flights and trains will be denied to people showing any symptoms related to COVID-19.
Trudeau says it will be the responsibility of the airlines and rail companies to determine if someone is showing symptoms of coronavirus and deny them boarding.
Trudeau added that despite the Transport Canada measure, there are no plans to close provincial borders at this time.
Trudeau once again urged Canadians to stay indoors in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, pointing out the social isolation measures have been showing promise, particularly in British Columbia.