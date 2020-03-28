Loading articles...

Trudeau says air, train travel to be denied for anyone with coronavirus symptoms

Last Updated Mar 28, 2020 at 12:02 pm EDT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, March 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that as of Monday, boarding of domestic flights and trains will be denied to people showing any symptoms related to COVID-19.

Trudeau says it will be the responsibility of the airlines and rail companies to determine if someone is showing symptoms of coronavirus and deny them boarding.

Trudeau added that despite the Transport Canada measure, there are no plans to close provincial borders at this time.

Trudeau once again urged Canadians to stay indoors in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, pointing out the social isolation measures have been showing promise, particularly in British Columbia.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
COLLISION - #WBGardiner west of Kipling, the left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 18 minutes ago
Retweeted @cityoftoronto: #StayHome and visit some of Toronto favourite attractions. Check out this kid-friendly list of virtual activities. https…
Latest Weather
Read more