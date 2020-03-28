Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto opens 4 emergency child care centres for essential workers
by News staff
Posted Mar 28, 2020 4:16 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 28, 2020 at 4:16 pm EDT
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. A new report says federal spending on child care has eased daycare costs in a handful of cities nationwide where Ottawa's cash was used to reduce fees. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Toronto has opened four emergency child care centres, scattered across the city, for essential workers.
The province announced last Sunday it would allow some childcare centres to stay open to care for the children of health workers and first responders.
The centres will be funded by the Ontario government.
The child care service will be provided for free for all children under 12 and will operate seven-days-a-week, 24 hours a day.
A full list of essential workers eligible for free child care is available on the city’s website. It includes health care workers, first responders (police, fire and ambulance service) Toronto Public Health workers, long-term care workers, and TTC workers.
Workers are asked to
apply online as soon as possible as space is limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The child care centres in Toronto will be:
Malvern Early Learning and Child Care centre on Neilson Road;
Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care centre on Berryman Street at Davenport and Bay Streets;
Thomas Berry Early Learning and Child Care centre at Lake Shore Boulevard and Thirtieth Street and;
Falstaff Early Learning and Child Care centre on Falstaff Avenue at Jane and Wilson Streets.
