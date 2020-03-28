Toronto opens 4 emergency child care centres for essential workers

Toronto has opened four emergency child care centres, scattered across the city, for essential workers.

The province announced last Sunday it would allow some childcare centres to stay open to care for the children of health workers and first responders.

The centres will be funded by the Ontario government.

The child care service will be provided for free for all children under 12 and will operate seven-days-a-week, 24 hours a day.

A full list of essential workers eligible for free child care is available on the city’s website. It includes health care workers, first responders (police, fire and ambulance service) Toronto Public Health workers, long-term care workers, and TTC workers.

Workers are asked to apply online as soon as possible as space is limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The child care centres in Toronto will be: