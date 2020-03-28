Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 28, 2020 11:07 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 28, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT
The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):
11 a.m
The federal government says it is working with its counterparts in Panama and a cruise line to get more than 200 Canadians home.
Holland America says two people aboard its ship, the Zaandam, have tested positive for COVID-19 and four others have died.
Global Affairs Canada says 247 Canadian passengers and one Canadian crew member are on the ship that is anchored off the Panama coast.
—
11:05 a.m.
Michael Kasprow is terrified for his 81-year-old mother who is stuck on board a cruise ship where four people have died and several others have tested positive for COVID-19.
He says his mother is healthy and is scheduled to be transferred to the Zaandam’s sister ship soon, but it remains unclear where it can dock.
The company that runs the ship says all ports are closed and nearly 150 people have flu-like symptoms.
—
The Canadian Press
